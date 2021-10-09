BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut BHP Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,913 ($24.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

