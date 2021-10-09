Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

