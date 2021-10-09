Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 476,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,763 shares in the company, valued at $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ATCX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

