CVS Group (LON:CVSG) PT Raised to GBX 3,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CVSG opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,464.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

