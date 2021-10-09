Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 114,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical volume of 50,674 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM opened at $141.19 on Friday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.