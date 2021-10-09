Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $50.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

