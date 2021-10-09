Berenberg Bank Cuts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 175

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £148.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.72.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
