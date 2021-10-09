Berenberg Bank Cuts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 175

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £148.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.72.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

