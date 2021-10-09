Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,714.60 ($22.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The stock has a market cap of £133.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,722.40 ($22.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

