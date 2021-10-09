Berenberg Bank Lowers Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 23

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

HUM stock opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.04. The company has a market cap of £62.04 million and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.