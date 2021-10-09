Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,367.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,426.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Nichols alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, with a total value of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.