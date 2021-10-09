Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £206.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.34. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

