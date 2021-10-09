Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $150.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $604.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $610.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.37 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 54,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

