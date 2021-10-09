Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCHDF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

