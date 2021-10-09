Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $140.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.