Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

