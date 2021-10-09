IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $256.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

