IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $256.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
