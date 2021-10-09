Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

