JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
