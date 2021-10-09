JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

