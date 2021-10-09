Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

