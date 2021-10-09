Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. Traton has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

