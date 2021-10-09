BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

