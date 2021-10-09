Head-To-Head Analysis: J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) vs. BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J. Alexander’s and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.90%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Volatility and Risk

J. Alexander’s has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of J. Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of J. Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s 3.48% 6.53% 3.02% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J. Alexander’s and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $183.37 million 1.15 -$22.47 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.27 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Summary

BBQ beats J. Alexander’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.