KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.80

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $18.67. KE shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 22,309 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

