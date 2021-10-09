Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $25.11. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Merus shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 77,969 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

