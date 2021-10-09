Head-To-Head Review: BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73% Fulton Financial 25.29% 10.27% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fulton Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Fulton Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.88 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.74 $178.04 million $1.08 15.11

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

