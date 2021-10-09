Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $54.55

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.55, but opened at $58.00. Meredith shares last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 71,672 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. FMR LLC increased its position in Meredith by 9,024.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 1,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

