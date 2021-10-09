HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €100.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.46 ($97.01).

HEI stock opened at €63.74 ($74.99) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.62.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

