Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.16

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Several analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

