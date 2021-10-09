Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.16

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 110080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Ci Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 78.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

