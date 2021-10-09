Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SYF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

