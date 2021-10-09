Short Interest in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expands By 17.4%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

