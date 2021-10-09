$742.23 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $742.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.50 million. Copart reported sales of $592.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

CPRT stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

