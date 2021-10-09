Oppenheimer Comments on Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $37.00 on Friday.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.