OMV Aktiengesellschaft to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OMVJF opened at $60.00 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.