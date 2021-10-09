Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet cut Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

POST opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

