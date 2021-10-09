Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $61.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 48.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,758,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.