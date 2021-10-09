Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.