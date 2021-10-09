Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
