Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

