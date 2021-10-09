Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Buy

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NTDTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NTDTY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

