Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 105,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,580 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

