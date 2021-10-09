LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $145.37 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

