MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

MVIS stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

