StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Critical Analysis

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get StealthGas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StealthGas and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

StealthGas presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.23%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.48%. Given StealthGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Eneti.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StealthGas and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $145.00 million 0.72 $11.98 million $0.44 6.23 Eneti $163.73 million 1.10 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.88

StealthGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 1.61% 1.71% 1.01% Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StealthGas beats Eneti on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc. engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer. The company was founded in December 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.