Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will post sales of $155.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $659.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $707.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Holley stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

