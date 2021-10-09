Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $91.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.87 million and the highest is $91.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $381.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $383.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

CTG stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.