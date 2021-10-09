BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTA. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
