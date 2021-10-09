Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.