Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of OMP opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

