Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 27258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

