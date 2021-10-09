Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Decreases By 15.4%

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in TWO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. TWO has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TWO Company Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

